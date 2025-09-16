You Might Be Refrigerating The Wrong Condiments, But We're Here To Help

If you happen to have some hot sauce chilling in the fridge while a bottle of opened strawberry marmalade quietly sits in the corner of your pantry, you might be storing condiments all wrong. But don't fret — there is logic that governs which condiment goes where, and we're here to help.

When it comes to storing condiments, the general rule of thumb is that anything which consists of perishable ingredients such as dairy and eggs should be kept in the refrigerator. Even items that contain fresh fruits or vegetables, like jams, preserves, and jellies, belong in the refrigerator after opening. That means, the next time you open a bottle of Caesar dressing to drizzle over your grilled chicken Caesar salad, it's a good idea to stick it in the fridge.

Condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup are a little more tricky. There are contrasting beliefs regarding how to store these popular items, but if you want them to say fresh for as long as possible, it's advisable to refrigerate them. Granted, this might seem counterintuitive because these are often sold at room temperature in the store, but refrigeration helps preserve their freshness. For instance, American favorite, Hellmann's mayo, will stay fresh for a month at room temp once opened, but it will last twice as long if popped in the fridge.