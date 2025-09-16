The 1970s-Era Gourmet Burger Chain That Still Hangs On With 7 Remaining Locations
Over the years, restaurant chains have risen and fallen, with many unable to stick around for the long haul. But one friendly restaurant has persisted for several decades, largely due to its service, menu, committed team, and loyal customers. Max & Erma's started in Columbus, Ohio, when what was a quaint restaurant soon blossomed into over 100 restaurants situated across a dozen states. Today, only seven restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania bear the Max & Erma's name and signboard, and we have to admit: we'd miss these quirky restaurants if they also closed.
The brand has gone through a handful of changes over the years, including being bought out for 10.2 million and filing for bankruptcy. When Max & Erma's first started, the focus was on fun. Telephones were set onto tables for customers to make phone calls across the restaurant while waiting for burgers to arrive. Patties made with 10 ounces of fresh beef quickly won over hearts and stomachs, and the chain ballooned. As new restaurants opened, additional features like game rooms for kids continued to attract customers, but business partnerships were tenuous, and investors weren't seeing expected returns.
Some burgers are worth fighting for
A franchise business model helped the company float throughout the 1990s, but a crowded market meant that Max & Erma's had to play in the same arena as other casual restaurants and fast food establishments. As these initiatives flooded the dining landscape, executives at Max & Erma's looked for ways to differentiate and stay relevant. The playful telephones were taken away, new hires took place, added decor filled dining spaces, and the menu grew. Dishes were given a critical review each week, and small tweaks to existing recipes — like toasting burger buns — became priorities.
Many of these upscaling attempts were met with mixed reviews until eventually, American Blue Ribbon Holdings put up the $28 million needed to bail Max & Erma's out of bankruptcy. The brand yet again changed hands and was eventually sold to the Glacier Restaurant Group, but at that time the number of the restaurants had dwindled to 51. Today, the seven still-standing restaurants (two of which are airport-based) are given autonomy over operations, and local specialties fill menus, served alongside company-wide standards like tortilla soup and the tortilla burger. Unsurprisingly, ice cream sundae bars set onto bathtubs and freshly baked cookies remain favorites, and we hope these don't disappear any time soon.