The 1970s-Era Gourmet Burger Chain That Still Hangs On With 7 Remaining Locations

Over the years, restaurant chains have risen and fallen, with many unable to stick around for the long haul. But one friendly restaurant has persisted for several decades, largely due to its service, menu, committed team, and loyal customers. Max & Erma's started in Columbus, Ohio, when what was a quaint restaurant soon blossomed into over 100 restaurants situated across a dozen states. Today, only seven restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania bear the Max & Erma's name and signboard, and we have to admit: we'd miss these quirky restaurants if they also closed.

The brand has gone through a handful of changes over the years, including being bought out for 10.2 million and filing for bankruptcy. When Max & Erma's first started, the focus was on fun. Telephones were set onto tables for customers to make phone calls across the restaurant while waiting for burgers to arrive. Patties made with 10 ounces of fresh beef quickly won over hearts and stomachs, and the chain ballooned. As new restaurants opened, additional features like game rooms for kids continued to attract customers, but business partnerships were tenuous, and investors weren't seeing expected returns.