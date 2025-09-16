Here's Why You Should Freeze Beef Well Before The Expiration Date

The average consumer in the United States loses $728 per year to food waste, according to the EPA, and data from the USDA shows that many consumers don't follow proper food handling practices when cooking meat, even if they think they do. Therefore, it makes sense that some people try to prevent food waste, but aren't sure how to do so safely. You might think that if your beef is nearing its use-by date, freezing it will reset the clock, giving you a few more days once it's thawed. But it doesn't exactly work that way. When it comes to beef, if you don't plan to use it right away, it's best to freeze it early before that expiration date hits. The clock does not reset, even with freezing.

Unlike cooking, freezing doesn't kill the bacteria that has formed on your meat — it just pauses, or slows, the growth. If you freeze the meat on its best-before date and thaw it a week later, it will still be at the same point in its shelf life as when you froze it. You'll need to use it right away, as there's no grace period just because the meat was frozen.

When meat is in the fridge, bacteria can still grow, though more slowly than at room temperature. This is why fresh meat lasts a few days in the fridge before it expires. That's how long it takes for the bacteria on the meat to grow enough to cause spoilage.