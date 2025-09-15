Why You May Want To Stop Using That Old Bottle Of Vanilla Extract
Pure vanilla extract is the oft-celebrated, hard-working hero of many recipes. It adds both sweetness and complexity and balances key flavors in other ingredients. While most have a bottle of vanilla extract in their cupboard, you may not know that vanilla extract will decline in both flavor and quality over time, especially without proper storage. How long your vanilla extract lasts depends on the type of vanilla and how it's stored. While pure vanilla extract doesn't expire, even the best vanilla extract brands will eventually decline in quality. You might want to stop using yours if you notice that the flavor has weakened. Imitation vanilla has a clear expiration date and may only be good to use for about a year after that date.
So, how can you tell if your vanilla extract has gone bad? Whatever type of vanilla you're using, some of the sure signs it's past its prime are a change in its smell, taste, or color. If your extract is cloudy, go ahead and toss it. If you make a vanilla-flavored baked good that doesn't end up tasting much like vanilla, your extract might be too old. If you notice that it tastes or smells very strongly of alcohol, don't use it. The best way to make sure you get the highest quality vanilla extract is to use a fresh bottle, so if you don't bake very often, there's no point in buying it in bulk or buying a large bottle.
How to properly store pure and imitation vanilla extract
There are some key things that you can do to prolong the shelf life and maintain the flavor and quality of vanilla, whether it is vanilla bean paste, pure vanilla, or imitation vanilla extract. One of the most important steps to take is to store it properly. The best way to store vanilla extract is in the bottle it came in, as it is specifically designed to protect it from sun and moisture. However, if you purchased a large bottle, you can transfer a small amount to a dark-colored plastic or glass bottle that is airtight, like these Uiifan 8 Pcs Vanilla Extract Bottles on Amazon.
Store your bottle in a cool, dark cupboard or pantry away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity. Do not store it on the top shelf of your kitchen cupboards, in the refrigerator, or near steam- or heat-producing appliances like your furnace, stove, or dishwasher. After each use, prevent contamination by wiping the neck and cap of the bottle with a clean, damp cloth before closing it. When using vanilla bean paste, always use a clean spoon to scoop it out of the container to prevent contamination.