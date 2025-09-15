Why You May Want To Stop Using That Old Bottle Of Vanilla Extract

Pure vanilla extract is the oft-celebrated, hard-working hero of many recipes. It adds both sweetness and complexity and balances key flavors in other ingredients. While most have a bottle of vanilla extract in their cupboard, you may not know that vanilla extract will decline in both flavor and quality over time, especially without proper storage. How long your vanilla extract lasts depends on the type of vanilla and how it's stored. While pure vanilla extract doesn't expire, even the best vanilla extract brands will eventually decline in quality. You might want to stop using yours if you notice that the flavor has weakened. Imitation vanilla has a clear expiration date and may only be good to use for about a year after that date.

So, how can you tell if your vanilla extract has gone bad? Whatever type of vanilla you're using, some of the sure signs it's past its prime are a change in its smell, taste, or color. If your extract is cloudy, go ahead and toss it. If you make a vanilla-flavored baked good that doesn't end up tasting much like vanilla, your extract might be too old. If you notice that it tastes or smells very strongly of alcohol, don't use it. The best way to make sure you get the highest quality vanilla extract is to use a fresh bottle, so if you don't bake very often, there's no point in buying it in bulk or buying a large bottle.