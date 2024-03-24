The Best Way To Store Vanilla Extract, Real Or Fake

Even though vanilla extract has a long shelf life, and proper storage will keep it fresh longer, it's still important to recognize the signs of spoilage. These signs may not be apparent, and you might not see mold growth. When we talk about vanilla extract spoiling, we usually mean a decline in quality and flavor.

First, give the vanilla extract a whiff. If the smell is off, too weak, and no longer sweet like it should be, both the quality and taste have likely declined. After taking a whiff of the vanilla extract, look it over. Does it look cloudy? Real or fake vanilla extract should be clear. It may have turned bad if it's cloudy and has a lot of sedimentation on the bottom of the bottle. If you're brave, give the vanilla extract a taste. If the taste is weak, chances are, it will make no difference in your dessert. While it's not moldy or spoiled in a rotten sense, it's no longer strong enough to affect the taste of your baked goodie.

Given the copious amounts of vanilla extract we pour into our baking to make even the slightest difference, the long shelf life of vanilla extract seems to be an ironic twist. We're more likely to run out than see it spoil.