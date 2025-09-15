What You Should Know Before Ordering Red Lobster's Rock Lobster Tail

When a hankering hits for that most prized of crustaceans, a visit to Red Lobster is a surefire way to get your fix. There are only a few states without Red Lobster locations, and with the exclusion of Alaska, they are all in the Northeast, where other lobster options abound. But when you sidle into that comfortable booth and flip open the menu, you might see that there are more choices than you expect. In addition to the classic Maine lobster, rock lobster tails are also sometimes available. So, what's the difference between the two?

You may be surprised to learn that there are actually many different types of lobsters out there, and some of them aren't actually even lobsters, in a technical sense. Rock lobster — also sometimes called spiny lobster — is one of these lobster-like crustaceans that eats very similarly, but actually comes from an entirely different taxonomic family.

On the plate, they are both delicious fare, but there are some notable differences between rock lobster and Maine lobster. For starters, they come from different parts of the sea. Maine lobsters — also called American lobsters — live in the Atlantic Ocean, primarily from Labrador, Canada, down to New Jersey, though they can be found as far south as North Carolina. The many species of rock lobsters, on the other hand, are found all over the world and typically prefer warmer climes.

The other major difference between the two lobsters is the claws. Maine lobsters have large front claws, which contain a significant amount of meat. This is not the case for rock lobsters. For rock lobsters, all of the meat is in the tail.