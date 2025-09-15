The Nostalgic Snack That Works As A Sweetener When You Don't Want To Use Sugar

Sugar is an integral part of baked goods, but it's not the only ingredient that can make desserts sing. Sure, it helps to put the "sweet" in sweet treats; however, if you're on the market for a healthier — or simply more unique — alternative, give applesauce a try.

Cups of applesauce frequently made their way into lunchboxes and topped off lunch trays, but we don't have to abandon them in the past once we get older. Even if the nostalgic ingredient no longer functions as a midday snack, it still serves a deliciously important role. A cup of most sweetened and unsweetened applesauce contains about 1/7 the amount of calories that a cup of sugar has, making it a more nutritious way to enjoy your favorite toothsome treats.

Not only is applesauce one of the best sweeteners for cooking that isn't sugar, but it also infuses desserts with a slightly fruity tang, similar to how lemon zest or freshly-squeezed orange juice would. As an added bonus, swapping sugar with applesauce has a 1:1 ratio, so there are no complications when making the switch. However, since applesauce has some liquid, you'll need to reduce any other liquids a recipe may call for. For every cup of applesauce, remove about a ¼ cup of milk, water, or whichever liquid you're using.