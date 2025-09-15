The Nostalgic Snack That Works As A Sweetener When You Don't Want To Use Sugar
Sugar is an integral part of baked goods, but it's not the only ingredient that can make desserts sing. Sure, it helps to put the "sweet" in sweet treats; however, if you're on the market for a healthier — or simply more unique — alternative, give applesauce a try.
Cups of applesauce frequently made their way into lunchboxes and topped off lunch trays, but we don't have to abandon them in the past once we get older. Even if the nostalgic ingredient no longer functions as a midday snack, it still serves a deliciously important role. A cup of most sweetened and unsweetened applesauce contains about 1/7 the amount of calories that a cup of sugar has, making it a more nutritious way to enjoy your favorite toothsome treats.
Not only is applesauce one of the best sweeteners for cooking that isn't sugar, but it also infuses desserts with a slightly fruity tang, similar to how lemon zest or freshly-squeezed orange juice would. As an added bonus, swapping sugar with applesauce has a 1:1 ratio, so there are no complications when making the switch. However, since applesauce has some liquid, you'll need to reduce any other liquids a recipe may call for. For every cup of applesauce, remove about a ¼ cup of milk, water, or whichever liquid you're using.
What recipes should you incorporate applesauce into?
Applesauce's smooth, thick texture imparts a moist mouthfeel to treats, so it's best used in desserts where that's appreciated. The ingredient can be prone to making treats a little dense, so quick breads are the perfect place to use it in. Banana bread infused with applesauce has a deliciously tender crumb, and the two fruity flavors work well together. You can add applesauce to plain banana bread, or embrace the autumnal tastes of the ingredient by adding it to pumpkin banana bread.
Hearty muffins are another treat that is elevated with a touch of applesauce. Like banana bread, opting for richer flavors prevents the applesauce from dominating the other ingredients. Maple walnut muffins offer a deep, woodsy taste that's amped up with the addition of applesauce, while apple pecan muffins with cinnamon crumble can double up on the fruit-forward flavor with a nutritious touch.
You can also use applesauce to sweeten up marinades and salad dressings. A sprinkle of sugar is known to balance out savory ingredients, but unsweetened applesauce provides a zesty spin that doesn't overtake the other components. Use it to add a sweet touch to tenderizing steak marinade, or top off your salad with a vinaigrette of applesauce, olive oil, minced shallots, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard.