The Toast Topper That's Cheaper, Heartier, And Just As Delicious As Avocado

Avocado toast often belongs to brunches in the middle of July, with the sun drenching your patio and the days as light as a feather. Sadly, summer doesn't last forever, and much to our dismay, there comes a moment when even this classic dish feels out of place. As fall days come barreling in, it's about time avocado passes the spotlight on to squash — the season's beloved harvest. Although not typically a toast topper, or even too similar to avocado for that matter, this veggie is just what you need when the weather calls for hearty, cozy flavors.

Yet another addition to your repertoire of squash recipes, squash toast is proof that this gourd veggie can do no wrong. The creamy, spreadable texture alone is enough to make it a worthy avocado replacement. When it melts onto your taste buds, that familiar earthy sweetness and nutty undertone is fall encapsulated. The roasted warmth only makes it heartier, and when it gets chilly outside, who wouldn't want steaming hot toast first thing in the morning?

On a more practical note, using squash for toast is quite budget-friendly. Not only is the veggie relatively affordable, especially compared to avocado, but you can also get it in large volumes. Have it with toasted bread for breakfast, cooked grain for lunch, and simmered into a soup for dinner. Or just use the leftovers from yesterday's meals for your toasts. Either way, it's a delightful shortcut to simplifying your daily meal rotations.