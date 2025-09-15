The Toast Topper That's Cheaper, Heartier, And Just As Delicious As Avocado
Avocado toast often belongs to brunches in the middle of July, with the sun drenching your patio and the days as light as a feather. Sadly, summer doesn't last forever, and much to our dismay, there comes a moment when even this classic dish feels out of place. As fall days come barreling in, it's about time avocado passes the spotlight on to squash — the season's beloved harvest. Although not typically a toast topper, or even too similar to avocado for that matter, this veggie is just what you need when the weather calls for hearty, cozy flavors.
Yet another addition to your repertoire of squash recipes, squash toast is proof that this gourd veggie can do no wrong. The creamy, spreadable texture alone is enough to make it a worthy avocado replacement. When it melts onto your taste buds, that familiar earthy sweetness and nutty undertone is fall encapsulated. The roasted warmth only makes it heartier, and when it gets chilly outside, who wouldn't want steaming hot toast first thing in the morning?
On a more practical note, using squash for toast is quite budget-friendly. Not only is the veggie relatively affordable, especially compared to avocado, but you can also get it in large volumes. Have it with toasted bread for breakfast, cooked grain for lunch, and simmered into a soup for dinner. Or just use the leftovers from yesterday's meals for your toasts. Either way, it's a delightful shortcut to simplifying your daily meal rotations.
Get creative with a wide variety of squash
Roasted or caramelized butternut squash, layered over a spread of ricotta cheese or topped with crumbles of goat cheese, is a foolproof start — from which you can make different customizations. Embed the quintessential sweetness of fall into the toast with maple-roasted butternut squash, or let cinnamon and nutmeg work their aromatic magic with just a few sprinkles. Perhaps caramelize onions alongside the squash to get a sweet-savory depth in between, or fry a few sage leaves for a toasty aroma to delight the senses.
Acorn squash, thinly sliced into wedges and coated in sage butter, is another stellar choice. Alternatively, you can roast it in Parmesan cheese for a tangy richness or add just a pinch of red pepper flakes to ignite a subtle spice. Delicata squash, exceptional on its own, becomes even better when glazed with cider vinegar. It would also be impossible to leave pumpkin out of the conversation. Pumpkin puree is already delicious with sesame seeds and maple syrup, but better yet, try a pumpkin pie twist by adding pumpkin spice. Whatever you do, it's still an impeccable match for the once-viral pumpkin sourdough bread.
On the cusp of fall, when you still have a basket of summer squash sitting in the kitchen, making toasts with it isn't such a bad way to wrap up summer, either. Grated into thin, slightly crisp ribbons, zucchini and yellow squash couldn't be more enticing. You can even incorporate other summer produce as well, such as sun-dried tomatoes or grilled peaches.