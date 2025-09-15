The Humble Dish Anthony Bourdain Called 'The Perfect Food'

Anthony Bourdain was one of the most influential, passionate, and down-to-earth voices in the world of food. As a chef, he had a deep respect for tradition, which was reflected in his cooking. That same reverence was just as clear in the way he talked about food, both in his writing and on screen. He didn't go in for some of the pretentiousness that the food world is sometimes known for. Though he could be blunt and irreverent, his passion for simple, well-made food and ingredients made it hard not to be swept up in the way he spoke about it. So maybe it's no surprise that he considered something as humble as a hard-boiled egg to be perfect.

In what became the final episode of Anthony Bourdain's series "Parts Unknown," he met New York musician and artist John Lurie. This was their first time meeting. They discussed New York and Lurie's history there while he put on a pot and boiled four eggs for Bourdain. At one point, he joked that he had seen Bourdain's show before, where he eats things like mouse head soup, which made Bourdain laugh. Lurie wondered if Bourdain would find the eggs as delicious as the fancy foods the chef was used to.

There was nothing fancy in Lurie's cooking or presentation. He gave Bourdain an empty plate and then the pot with the eggs in it. Bourdain accepted it graciously and declared that eggs are "the perfect food." They continued talking as Bourdain peeled an egg and ate it.