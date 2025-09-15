The Prepared Horseradish Brand You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Prepared horseradish refers to preserving that nose-burning quality for longer than a single use. Horseradish has a spicy, sinus-clearing bite that is best enjoyed fresh off the root. However, with the help of vinegar, horseradish gets a tangy complement and a preservation agent to make it last. Luckily you can leave the tear-jerking preparation and bottling involved in prepared horseradish to the pros by purchasing a prepared horseradish brand. That said, not all of them are worth buying.
In a ranking of 5 prepared horseradish brands, Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce came in last. We based our ranking on taste and texture, and while we enjoyed the creaminess of this prepared horseradish, it strayed a little too far from what we were looking for. Of course, the title should've alerted us that this prepared horseradish is a sandwich condiment. Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce is certainly too thick to be anything but a spread, limiting its versatility. It's essentially a horseradish-flavored mayo. In fact, if you look at the ingredients list, "horseradish" is one of the last ingredients, behind eggs, oil, vinegar, and corn syrup. Despite detecting a spicy kick, horseradish was not front and center in this sauce. It might be a good condiment for the spice averse, but we wanted a concentrated horseradish flavor with more uses than a sandwich spread.
Negative reviews for Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce
We found negative reviews from Walmart customers that complain about both the taste and texture of Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce. One review called the prepared horseradish, "oily egg sauce with some horseradish added. Smells like rotten eggs after it has been opened." Another bemoaned an overwhelming fat flavor that was "more oil than mayo taste" with "moderate horseradish heat." We weren't put off by the taste, and recognized, like one Walmart customer says, "it is definitely the sauce it says it is." But, when customers used it as a sauce, many complained of a thin and runny consistency that dripped out of sandwiches, hot dogs and burgers.
Our favorite prepared horseradish brand, Inglehoffer, has a thick and creamy consistency with a pure taste of horseradish. It's also much more versatile than Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce. It's creamy and thick enough to spread over a sandwich, and since it has a strong spicy kick, it'll pair well with bold sandwiches like this slow cooker Italian beef sandwich. You can add a teaspoon or two to mayonnaise to temper the heat as opposed to the faint horseradish flavor masked behind too much mayo in Woeber's sauce. A dash of pure prepared horseradish is an excellent flavor agent for your next bowl of macaroni and cheese. It'll bring a spicy kick to salad dressings, and you can add it to store-bought Alfredo sauce to cut through that dairy richness.