The Prepared Horseradish Brand You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Prepared horseradish refers to preserving that nose-burning quality for longer than a single use. Horseradish has a spicy, sinus-clearing bite that is best enjoyed fresh off the root. However, with the help of vinegar, horseradish gets a tangy complement and a preservation agent to make it last. Luckily you can leave the tear-jerking preparation and bottling involved in prepared horseradish to the pros by purchasing a prepared horseradish brand. That said, not all of them are worth buying.

In a ranking of 5 prepared horseradish brands, Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce came in last. We based our ranking on taste and texture, and while we enjoyed the creaminess of this prepared horseradish, it strayed a little too far from what we were looking for. Of course, the title should've alerted us that this prepared horseradish is a sandwich condiment. Woeber's Sandwich Pal horseradish sauce is certainly too thick to be anything but a spread, limiting its versatility. It's essentially a horseradish-flavored mayo. In fact, if you look at the ingredients list, "horseradish" is one of the last ingredients, behind eggs, oil, vinegar, and corn syrup. Despite detecting a spicy kick, horseradish was not front and center in this sauce. It might be a good condiment for the spice averse, but we wanted a concentrated horseradish flavor with more uses than a sandwich spread.