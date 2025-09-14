How Michael Symon Cooks With Tomatoes All Year Round

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to utilizing one of the world's most popular ingredients, take a cue from chef Michael Symon and embrace the goodness of preserved flavor. The James Beard Award-winner and Iron Chef swears by canned goods, especially when fresh tomatoes are out of season.

"You should always be stocked with a really high-quality canned tomato product that you could trust, because you can do so many different things with it," he told Food Republic. "High quality" is the magic phrase because when it comes to canned tomato brands, they are not all created equal. Many chefs swear by Italian imported San Marzanos, which are prized for their naturally sweet flavor, low acidity, and meaty texture. But any brand that prioritizes simple ingredients — tomatoes, tomato juice, maybe a touch of salt — is worth keeping on hand.

Symon is a fan of using these good-quality tomatoes in unusual ways, such as poaching fish. He says that the acidity in the tomatoes helps the fish "set up" so that it's firm — while remaining flaky, tender, and bursting with bright and tangy tomato flavor. He says, "Say you sautéed some onions and garlic, and then you deglaze the pan with a little bit of white wine, and then a fish stock, a vegetable stock, a chicken stock, and then fortified that with the crushed tomatoes, especially the fire roasted ones. Then, you bring that up to a simmer, and once it's simmering, you could gently throw the fish in and let it poach in there."