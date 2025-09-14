The Worst Sheetz Menu Item We Tried Is A Textural Nightmare
If you live in select midwestern, northeastern, and southern states, you've likely frequented a Sheetz convenience store. Impressively, we ranked Sheetz among the U.S. convenience stores with the best food. One of the standout perks of Sheetz is a lengthy menu of prepared hot foods. Tasting Table tasted and ranked 15 Sheetz menu items from worst to best based on quality, overall appeal, and novelty. And, according to our ranking, Sheetz's chicken shnuggetz are the worst item on offer, failing according to our judging criteria, but more importantly failing the taste and texture tests too. Of course, chicken nuggets aren't a novel snack, even for a convenience store. But, the one novelty we appreciated was the wealth of dipping sauces and seasoning blend dusts that you can use to flavor them.
Unfortunately, no amount of dunking or dusting could make up for the taste and texture of these nuggets. The quality of the chicken was sub-par to say the least; we would even rank many frozen chicken nugget brands over these poorly made "shnuggetz." The interior was a dense paste while the exterior was overcooked and slightly burnt. Worse still, the oil used to fry these chicken nuggets was long overdue for a change, so in addition to burnt chicken, we also got hints of onion ring. After one bite, we were very much done with them.
How do customers feel about the chicken shnuggetz?
We took to Reddit to see how customer reviews measured up to our own, and found some pretty mediocre if not poor reviews of the Sheetz chicken shnuggetz. First and foremost, users compared the nuggets to frozen, store bought nuggets and complained about how expensive they were. In fact, as one Redditor purporting to be a Sheetz employee shared, "I told my manager last night I don't think many people will be super happy about spending a premium on chicken nuggets they probably already have in their freezer." As for texture, another user wrote, "They tend to be a little overcooked for my liking [...] a bit too dark and crunchy than I prefer." Further, one commenter felt the shnuggetz were "more fried than most fast food nuggets. Crispier and will make a napkin greasier than average nuggets."
If you have a hankering for fried chicken, there are far better options to choose from at Sheetz. Our favorite chicken snack overall was the crispy chicken Shnack Wrapz, Sheetz's answer to the famously delicious McDonald's chicken wrap that recently reappeared on the permanent menu. Many Redditors agreed, with one gushing, "The chicken shnack wraps are the superstars of my heart." A close second was the Boom Chicka Mac, which consists of the cheesiest, creamiest mac and cheese topped with slices of thickly breaded chicken, and gets a spicy kick from the Boom Boom sauce. Simply put, there's no reason to settle for less.