The Worst Sheetz Menu Item We Tried Is A Textural Nightmare

If you live in select midwestern, northeastern, and southern states, you've likely frequented a Sheetz convenience store. Impressively, we ranked Sheetz among the U.S. convenience stores with the best food. One of the standout perks of Sheetz is a lengthy menu of prepared hot foods. Tasting Table tasted and ranked 15 Sheetz menu items from worst to best based on quality, overall appeal, and novelty. And, according to our ranking, Sheetz's chicken shnuggetz are the worst item on offer, failing according to our judging criteria, but more importantly failing the taste and texture tests too. Of course, chicken nuggets aren't a novel snack, even for a convenience store. But, the one novelty we appreciated was the wealth of dipping sauces and seasoning blend dusts that you can use to flavor them.

Unfortunately, no amount of dunking or dusting could make up for the taste and texture of these nuggets. The quality of the chicken was sub-par to say the least; we would even rank many frozen chicken nugget brands over these poorly made "shnuggetz." The interior was a dense paste while the exterior was overcooked and slightly burnt. Worse still, the oil used to fry these chicken nuggets was long overdue for a change, so in addition to burnt chicken, we also got hints of onion ring. After one bite, we were very much done with them.