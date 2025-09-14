Here's What Made Martha Stewart Refer To Ina Garten As 'Extremely Unfriendly'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When celebrity friendships fall apart, it often becomes a media feeding frenzy as reporters and interviewers interrogate the former BFFs to find out what happened. Gossip-wise, what could be tastier than a feud between Martha Stewart and Ina Garten? Their long-simmering resentment was kept under wraps until Stewart opened up about it in a 2024 interview with The New Yorker in a profile of Garten, whose long-awaited memoir was about to be released. In the 1990s, Stewart and Garten had been neighbors in posh East Hampton, New York, and were both personal and professional friends. But according to Garten, they fell out of contact when Stewart began spending more time in Bedford, New York. Stewart, however, told The New Yorker a much different story.

"When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," Stewart explained. "I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly." A recent documentary about Martha Stewart details how her five-month prison sentence for insider trading in 2004 affected her career, but this revelation about Garten's possibly judgmental treatment of her was eye-opening. Stewart's claim (and Garten's denial of it) was widely reported, and when Stewart appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Snoop Dogg, she insisted that Garten's story wasn't true. Snoop defended Stewart: "Martha don't fall out with people." Stewart repeated her contention that Garten stopped speaking to her after she went to jail, and Snoop piped up, "Yeah, because see, that's when I stepped in."