Upgrade Your Pantry Like Hilary Farr With Easy DIY Pull-Out Drawers

When you have deep kitchen cabinets or pantry shelves, you have to either keep everything right near the front or risk it being pushed so far back that it's nearly impossible to reach. We're always looking for the best storage hacks for deep pantry and cabinet shelves, and we recently stumbled on a great tip from Hilary Farr. The HGTV UK host of "Tough Love with Hilary Farr" recommends installing pull-out drawers on deep pantry and cabinet shelves.

Pull-out drawers (and even trays) are one of the best pantry organizers as they are simple to install and can store anything you keep on your shelves, from bottles and cans to boxes and bags. The drawers pull out far enough that you can easily see items in the very back, even if you have super deep shelves. Using pull-out drawers or pull-out baskets for kitchen cabinet storage allows you to maximize every inch of your space so that you will always know exactly what you have and where it is.

Hiring a pro to install pantry drawers for you can cost between $100 and $350 per drawer. For custom-built pull-out drawers with professional installation, you can expect to pay between $400 and $600 per drawer or even $15,000 for your full kitchen. But, to save money, you can make it a DIY kitchen organization project.