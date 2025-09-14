The Unique Southern Italian Dish That Was Invented By Accident

There are so many legends about famous dishes that were invented by accident. Ruth Wakefield thought she'd create a chocolate cookie by breaking up bits of a chocolate bar and folding them into her dough, but invented the chocolate chip cookie instead. Chocolate truffles may have been a happy accident, and butter likely came about by mistake as well. Basically, all the best foods are ones we wouldn't have without some clumsy person stumbling around a kitchen, and the southern Italian dish scrippelle 'mbusse, which means crepes in broth, is one of those.

Scrippelle 'mbusse, an elegant but hearty dish from the Italian province of Teramo, involves cheese-filled crepes rolled up and served in a bowl of hot broth. It may sound unconventional, and that's because it is! Its invention was a pure accident. As the (unconfirmed) story goes, a young chef in the 19th century was cooking a meal for French officials, accidentally dropped crepes into a boiling broth, and pretended he'd done it on purpose to avoid getting fired. The rest is history.