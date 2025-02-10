The Secret Ingredient That Makes Boxed Broth Taste Homemade

Boxed broth from the grocery store is an ingredient that defines compromise. Where homemade broth can deliver a rich and deep flavor that takes soups and sauces to another level, even the best boxed broth is a solid imitation at best. It delivers the basic taste you need but without any of the complexity and intensity that the homemade stuff does. Still, there is no denying it is far more convenient, and lots of people simply don't have the time or the patience to babysit a pot full of stock ingredients for hours and hours. Most of the time, the ease of boxed broth is going to beat that out. But what if you could get a lot closer to that homemade taste with essentially zero extra time and effort? Well, you can with powdered gelatin.

While the quality of the ingredients and the additions like fresh vegetables are part of what make homemade broth taste so good, the addition of bones is also key. Long simmering gradually extracts gelatin from bones as the broth cooks, and that alters the flavor and texture of your broth. Gelatin gives it a richer flavor and that slightly thicker, velvety texture that thin store-bought broth just doesn't have. But conveniently for us, powdered gelatin is widely available and easy to add to boxed broth. It won't make it quite homemade, but it will bring a lot of those qualities to premade broth in a fraction of the time.