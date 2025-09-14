Why Giada De Laurentiis Never Lets Hot Pasta Water Go To Waste

Born in Rome to a big Italian family, chef Giada De Laurentiis has cooked professionally at some of the most prestigious restaurants in America. But, as a TV host and cookbook author, she has remained firmly focused on the power of home cooked meals — and for an Italian-American like her, that almost always means pasta. Her cookbook "Everyday Pasta" was a New York Times best seller, and over the years De Laurentiis has shared dozens of tips for making the best pasta. Through it all, there is one message she has hammered over and over: Don't waste your pasta water.

In a Youtube video, De Laurentiis explained that pasta water is important for finishing the sauce you serve with your pasta. "It creates a wonderful, velvety, thick sauce without any cream or anything else," she said. This is because the starch that pasta releases into the water when you are cooking helps to emulsify and thicken the sauce. To do this, De Laurentiis recommends reserving at least a cup of the hot pasta water before you drain your pasta. She also says to add a bit of the water to your sauce a time as you stir it into your cooked pasta.

To that end she also warned that you should never, ever rinse your pasta after you drain it — something Stanley Tucci agrees with. "You need all the starch in the pasta to create a uniform dish where the sauce sticks to the pasta," she said.