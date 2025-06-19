Don't Throw Out Pasta Water — Use It In Your Next Batch Of Homemade Bread Instead

Leftover pasta water has plenty of uses in the kitchen. You probably already know that adding a bit of pasta water to your sauce will give it tons of flavor and elevate it to luxurious, restaurant-quality heights (not to mention it will help it cling to your pasta). What you might not know is that using that pasta water in homemade bread can create a fluffier, tastier bread with a longer shelf life. Nigella Lawson once tweeted that using pasta water will help your bread rise and improve the texture. However she did not go into much detail about how it works. But don't worry, we will! The starch in the water is the key, and the salt adds to the flavor. There's real science behind what's happening.

In Japan, there's a technique called yukone for breadmaking. To do it, you need to cook some of the flour and water before adding it to the dough to pre-gelatinize the starches. It's a bit like making a roux, only you then add it back into the bread dough. You end up with a fluffier and more tender result. The pores in bread made this way become larger but fewer in number compared to standard dough. The starch in the final product is significantly different and the bread is, to many, much more flavorful. The starches from your pasta are pre-gelatinized in pasta water when you add it to your dough, contributing to a smaller-scale version of yukone.