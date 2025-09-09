How Red Lobster's New Shrimp Deal Is Different From The Endless Classic
Do you like shrimp or do you love shrimp? If you're really, really into shrimp, then you absolutely remember Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion, which gave diners as much shrimp as they could eat for just $20. That was the old Red Lobster, though, and after filing for bankruptcy and making a comeback, the new Red Lobster hasn't forgotten all the crustacean connoisseurs out there. Endless Shrimp may have ended, but SpendLESS Shrimp is just beginning.
SpendLESS Shrimp is a promotion meant to satisfy your shrimpy cravings while also being more fiscally responsible for the restaurant. Instead of an infinite supply, diners get three popular shrimp dishes, which include Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Popcorn Shrimp. The price is $15.99, with a few potential exceptions in locations such as California, Hawaii, Times Square, Reno, and Canada. That's not a bad deal, since a single order of Garlic Shrimp Scampi usually costs as much as $15.99 on its own.
This new shrimp promotion comes as Red Lobster seems to have settled into its return to form after the 2024 bankruptcy filing that many feared would spell the end for the seafood chain. That bankruptcy, while the result of multiple factors, was widely blamed on the Endless Shrimp promotion, at least in the media, even if it wasn't completely accurate and there were a number of other factors at play.
From Endless to SpendLESS
Red Lobster's CEO Damola Adamolekun issued a press release discussing how people have been asking him about Endless Shrimp since he took the role. That's to be expected, since it was reported in 2024 that the promotion cost the company $11 million in losses. It was both hugely popular and ill-conceived. The promotion was originally supposed to be for a limited time. However, then-CEO Paul Kenny decided to make it a permanent menu fixture in 2023, even though others were not convinced it was sustainable. It was just one factor among several that led to the company's massive debt.
The new approach with SpendLESS Shrimp is to offer diners what they want with a variety of flavors, while also doing so in a way that is "smarter" and "more sustainable." Adamolekun concluded with, "It may not be endless, but you'll definitely spend less," hence the new name that plays on the old.
While the Endless Shrimp fiasco began in 2023 and contributed to the bankruptcy the following year, it is worth remembering that Red Lobster has been running this promotion since 2004. Endless Shrimp is a big part of the brand identity. The fact that it was never a permanent menu fixture, combined with serious supply chain issues, contributed to major financial problems. That long history is also why it is smart that the new CEO is focusing on a sustainable twist going forward. Red Lobster is staying true to the brand while being adaptable to real-world conditions. If you have a hankering for some shrimp on a finite timeline, give the new promotion a try.