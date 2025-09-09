How Red Lobster's New Shrimp Deal Is Different From The Endless Classic

Do you like shrimp or do you love shrimp? If you're really, really into shrimp, then you absolutely remember Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp promotion, which gave diners as much shrimp as they could eat for just $20. That was the old Red Lobster, though, and after filing for bankruptcy and making a comeback, the new Red Lobster hasn't forgotten all the crustacean connoisseurs out there. Endless Shrimp may have ended, but SpendLESS Shrimp is just beginning.

SpendLESS Shrimp is a promotion meant to satisfy your shrimpy cravings while also being more fiscally responsible for the restaurant. Instead of an infinite supply, diners get three popular shrimp dishes, which include Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Popcorn Shrimp. The price is $15.99, with a few potential exceptions in locations such as California, Hawaii, Times Square, Reno, and Canada. That's not a bad deal, since a single order of Garlic Shrimp Scampi usually costs as much as $15.99 on its own.

This new shrimp promotion comes as Red Lobster seems to have settled into its return to form after the 2024 bankruptcy filing that many feared would spell the end for the seafood chain. That bankruptcy, while the result of multiple factors, was widely blamed on the Endless Shrimp promotion, at least in the media, even if it wasn't completely accurate and there were a number of other factors at play.