How To Cook Salmon For Someone Who Isn't A Fan (Yet)

Open up most menus and you'll find salmon in some form — blackened and served over rice, baked with buttery potatoes and vegetables, or topped on a loaded salad. There are also salmon burgers, pastas, and sushi options galore. If you're not a fan, you might be sick of hearing people bang on about the protein-packed and vitamin-rich benefits provided by this wonderfish, but the good news is that there's still hope for the unconverted. Bart van Olphen, seafood chef and curator of the online Ocean Cookbook, told us that the best one to cook for skeptics is wild Alaskan sockeye salmon.

He says, "This species is known for its predominantly vegetarian diet, feeding mostly on plankton. As a result, it has a slightly milder and less 'fishy' flavor compared to other wild salmon species." It's common for people to not like salmon at first. It has a bright color, a deep, rich flavor, and it is an oily fish. But this milder-tasting variety might encourage the wary to give it a go.

Sockeye is a meaty fish, so it's great for pairing with a cream sauce or curry. Van Olphen recommends cooking it in a dish that's familiar to the person you're serving, so they're not too thrown by the taste. Pastas, curries, or flavorful sauces made with fresh, bright ingredients are all good options for first-timers.