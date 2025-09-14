The 1970s Canned Tex-Mex Dinner Staple You Can't Find Anymore

In 2020, over 233 million Americans were using Mexican ingredients in their home cooking, according to Statista. Arguably the most famous of all Mexican and Tex-Mex ingredients is the humble tortilla — the backbone of so many dishes. The Tortilla Industry Association says that in 2000, Americans ate 85 billion tortillas. It's no wonder, since they're simple, delicious, and versatile. They can be used for everything from tacos and burritos to vegetarian wraps, quesadillas, and even desserts. But it wasn't until the 1950s that they became a staple on supermarket shelves. Surprisingly, they started off in cans.

While it's not hard to make fresh tortillas or to get store-bought bagged ones today, that wasn't always the case. In 1931, a man named George Ashley founded Ashley's Mexican Restaurant and Canning in El Paso. Ashley didn't like the quality of tortillas available to him at the time so he made his own. Being a cannery, he also began canning various Mexican foods including enchilada sauce and Spanish rice. He was also canning tortillas and, in 1938, he was contracted by the military to provide canned tortillas for the troops. Competing local canneries also began selling canned tortillas at home and abroad.

In time, some of these companies consolidated and dropped their smaller brand labels. Old El Paso became the brand name, and canned tortillas were one of the many products available through the 1970s.