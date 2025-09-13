Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cheesesteak Of All Time Can't Be Found In Philly
Even though he famously called American food the most outrageous in the world, Anthony Bourdain prized a few U.S. regional dishes as among the greatest on earth. Although, when it came to some regional classics, his palate could be just as subversive as his literary voice. Despite the cheesesteak's Philadelphia roots, argued the chef-slash-writer, "The best cheesesteak in the area might well come from New Jersey."
Bourdain visited New Jersey during Season 5 Episode 5 of his hit CNN show "Parts Unknown." The episode originally aired in 2015, and one of its shining moments was a visit to Donkey's Place in Camden, New Jersey, home of the Jersey cheesesteak. In proper cheesesteak fashion, the Donkey's sandwich comprises thinly-sliced steak, spices, browned onions, and American cheese. Bourdain also added a small spoonful of hot pepper relish to his sando. Unlike Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks' customary oblong, split-top bun, Jersey-style cheesesteaks (at least the ones Bourdain swears by at Donkey's) are served on a round poppyseed Kaiser roll. The hard, crusty bread roll adds a chewy mouthfeel and richer flavor to the mix.
All in all, the combination makes for a rich, moist, ultra-savory bite with just a touch of spiciness. Bourdain calls Donkey's Jersey cheesesteak "sublime" and worth traveling for: "I drove a long way for this. Thinkin' about it the whole way." Taking his first bite, he remarks, "Man, this should be like a national landmark right away."
Donkey's in Camden, New Jersey serves Bourdain's all-time favorite cheesesteak
Located at 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden, New Jersey, Donkey's was founded in 1943 by Leon Lucas. During the 1920s, Lucas was a light-heavyweight boxer nicknamed "The Donkey" for his notoriously heavy punches and kicks. At the time of the episode's filming, the restaurant was being run by Lucas' son Robert.
Today, Donkey's is peddling a minimal, cheesesteak-centric menu. Patrons can order their sammies with extra cheese, onions, or meat, but that's about as wide-ranging as the offerings gets. Still, for the best cheesesteak in the state (maybe in the country, by Bourdain's count), a one-trick menu can still be a showstopping performance. To complete the meal, Donkey's is also serving up sides like cheese fries, stuffed cherry peppers, and spicy pickles. But, as Bourdain himself noted in the "Parts Unknown" episode, New Jersey is "a cultural petri dish from which regularly issues forth greatness," pomp notwithstanding or especially necessary. "I learned something here today," says the chef. "Jersey cheesesteaks. I'm not saying they're better than Philadelphia. Yeah, I am actually, so there."
Still, it's worth noting that a slight element of bias might be at play, to some degree. New Jersey is Bourdain's original home state – and for this special, sentimental episode, the host was joined by his brother Christopher. Bourdain was also an outspoken fan of New Jersey's deep-fried hot dogs.