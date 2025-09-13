Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Cheesesteak Of All Time Can't Be Found In Philly

Even though he famously called American food the most outrageous in the world, Anthony Bourdain prized a few U.S. regional dishes as among the greatest on earth. Although, when it came to some regional classics, his palate could be just as subversive as his literary voice. Despite the cheesesteak's Philadelphia roots, argued the chef-slash-writer, "The best cheesesteak in the area might well come from New Jersey."

Bourdain visited New Jersey during Season 5 Episode 5 of his hit CNN show "Parts Unknown." The episode originally aired in 2015, and one of its shining moments was a visit to Donkey's Place in Camden, New Jersey, home of the Jersey cheesesteak. In proper cheesesteak fashion, the Donkey's sandwich comprises thinly-sliced steak, spices, browned onions, and American cheese. Bourdain also added a small spoonful of hot pepper relish to his sando. Unlike Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks' customary oblong, split-top bun, Jersey-style cheesesteaks (at least the ones Bourdain swears by at Donkey's) are served on a round poppyseed Kaiser roll. The hard, crusty bread roll adds a chewy mouthfeel and richer flavor to the mix.

All in all, the combination makes for a rich, moist, ultra-savory bite with just a touch of spiciness. Bourdain calls Donkey's Jersey cheesesteak "sublime" and worth traveling for: "I drove a long way for this. Thinkin' about it the whole way." Taking his first bite, he remarks, "Man, this should be like a national landmark right away."