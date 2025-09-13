The Mall-Based Restaurant Chain Whose Logo Went From Decorative To Dull

In August 2025, Cracker Barrel revealed (and subsequently reversed) a highly-controversial rebranding strategy, considered one of the biggest restaurant logo changes of all time. The new design, embracing the corporate minimalism trend, was bashed for being out of touch. But the restaurant-plus-country-store is far from the first victim of public scrutiny for an updated logo. Nearly two decades earlier, Ruby Tuesday — the mall-based chain restaurant best known for its all-you-can-eat salad bar — made a similar gamble with its public-facing appearance, taking a once lively and distinctive logo and stripping it down to its simplest parts.

When it first opened in 1972, Ruby Tuesday was a hoppin' burger joint made for college students by college students. Naturally, its logo was adorned with ruby red script lettering, with quirky little curlicues throughout, giving the icon a sense of motion and whimsy. The first "S" in "Tuesdays" was especially prominent, with a larger-than-life lower hook that became instantly recognizable for the restaurant's regulars. And for newcomers, Ruby Tuesday's logo signaled it wasn't a fancy, upscale eatery, nor was it fast food. Instead, customers knew it was a casual neighborhood hangout spot even before walking in.

As the chain expanded across the country, its logo underwent some minor changes, but the symbol's bones remained in tact. That was until the mid-2000s, when the company faced pressure amidst a changing market, undergoing a massive rebrand that removed its logo's unique lettering, opting instead for Clarendon, a readily-available type of serif font, instead.