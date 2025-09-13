The Nostalgic Childhood Candy You Should Try Stirring Into Your Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between French press, traditional drip, cold brew, and more, there are a number of ways to enjoy a classic "cup of Joe." Whether you're a regular morning coffee drinker or enjoy the occasional leisurely indulgence, you should keep several coffee hacks in mid for a better cup. One of these is the creative use of sweeteners. Given coffee's typically bitter taste, adding honey, sugar, or flavored syrups can help balance out its natural acidity and make for a more enjoyable sip. If you've been feeling nostalgic for your favorite childhood candy, try using a stick of rock candy as a stirrer for your next cup of coffee.

Rock candy is an especially good choice with a cup of hot coffee because it will easily melt in the warm liquid and you can control the level of sweetness by swirling it around as much as you wish. The stick also makes these candies a clever and convenient addition by acting as both stirrer and sweetener. It's also important to allow time for your coffee-used rock candy sticks to dry out in between uses.

Not only is rock candy delicious and fun, it's also an easy confection for beginner candy makers. If you'd prefer to go the store-bought route, try a packaged version such as Boone's Mill Rocksicles. On the flipside, you can also prepare a simple recipe at home that you can keep on hand to sweeten your coffee any time.