Everything You Need To Know About Strong Flour (And How To Use It)

I could make a real case that there's never been a better time to be an enthusiastic home cook or baker. Ingredients from all over the world are available to us in season and out, bookstore shelves are thick with cookbooks, and our web browsers and TV networks can provide us with an endless stream of food-related content, instruction, and inspirational programming.

Of course, the flip side is that we'll often meet up with techniques or ingredients that aren't properly explained, especially on TV shows, blogs, and short videos on YouTube or TikTok. A good example is strong flour, which you'll hear mentioned frequently on baking shows and videos (especially if they're from the U.K.).

If you've heard that term before and wanted to know what strong flour actually is, here's your opportunity. Although I trained as a chef, not a baker, I've been baking bread for well over 40 years now. I've run an in-store bakery, made the bread for my own restaurant, and am also something of a food-science geek. So buckle up, while I explain what strong flour is and why it's different from other types of flour.