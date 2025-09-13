The Best Type Of Wine To Order When Everyone's Eating Something Different

Dining out with a group of family, friends, or coworkers can be fun and relaxing — but only if you think ahead, especially when it comes to wine. Ordering wine by the bottle is typically the way to go, but it requires choosing wines that pair well with a wide array of menu items. For some insight on this potential conundrum, we reached out to an expert in the field: James Ruggiero, Beverage Manager, Washington Street Hospitality, the company behind Charleston's Legami restaurant.

Ruggiero offers some suggestions for keeping the wine-peace among folks with varying palates, starting with a list of priorities. "It's hard to get a group of people to agree on anything, but typically, people can always agree on value," he says. "You want to order something that overdelivers for the value and approachability." There are two go-to varietals in his own personal repertoire: viognier and barbera.

Barbera is an Italian red wine featuring low tannins but high acidity, a solid choice for tomato-based dishes and seafood, explains Ruggiero. "It's one of my favorite glasses to drink alongside our chefs' "tagliolini pecatora" lobster, mussels, shrimp, scallops, garlic, EVOO, Calabrian chili flakes, and pomodoro." Then there's its French counterpart, the versatile white viognier from the Rhone Valley, which pairs well with many meats and seafoods. "It's a fuller-bodied white, often with lots of fruit, citrus, and floral notes, and it stands up really well to savory dishes," he says. However, viognier and barbera aren't the only wines getting some group love from Ruggiero.