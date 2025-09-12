Give Scrambled Eggs An Italian Twist With One Tangy Ingredient

Despite being a workhorse of American breakfasts, scrambled eggs remain a strangely undervalued meal. While lots of people love a simple side of scrambled eggs with their bacon or sausage, they don't really get dressed up the same way other egg preparations like omelets or quiches do. Maybe some salt and pepper, or a dash of hot sauce, but you aren't seeing a lot of thoughtfully composed scrambled eggs topped with premium ingredients. Well, you should, because they are just as versatile as any other egg preparation. With a few additions, they can be the star of any meal without accompaniment. And if you want to take a first step towards some unique scrambled egg preparations, sun-dried tomatoes are a great partner to work with.

Long maligned as a trendy, overused ingredient of the 90s, sun-dried tomatoes are surprisingly complex flavor bombs of sweetness, tang, and even some umami. The best complements to soft and fluffy scrambled eggs often bring brightness, acid, and salt, and sun-dried tomatoes have all of that in one package. The drying process gives them an intense punch, so you don't need a lot of them to boost scrambled eggs. Just a spoonful of chopped sun-dried tomatoes will be enough to bring balance and depth to the dish. The sweetness can be a little overpowering if you add too many, so always start with a light touch. And best of all, sun-dried tomatoes also pair wonderfully with lots of other scrambled egg additions that you love.