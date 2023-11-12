Upgrade Weeknight Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

If you're going to make a weeknight pasta dinner, you're going to want it to be quick to prep but also super tasty. For an easy way to meet both of these needs, look no further than Tasting Table's sun-dried tomato pesto pasta. This recipe was developed by Miriam Hahn, who describes the pesto dish as: "Full of flavor and always a crowd pleaser."

Alongside the sun-dried tomatoes, the recipe integrates basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice with some salt and pepper to make the delicious pesto. The prep couldn't be easier — all you have to do is throw the ingredients in a food processor, blend until smooth and thick, and it's good to go. The result is a sweet and tangy take on a classic pesto thanks to the full flavor of sun-dried tomatoes. The Tasting Table recipe pairs the pesto with only the pasta and some fresh basil and extra pine nuts to taste, but there are plenty of other pasta recipes that the sun-dried tomato pesto will work well with.