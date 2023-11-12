Upgrade Weeknight Pasta With Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
If you're going to make a weeknight pasta dinner, you're going to want it to be quick to prep but also super tasty. For an easy way to meet both of these needs, look no further than Tasting Table's sun-dried tomato pesto pasta. This recipe was developed by Miriam Hahn, who describes the pesto dish as: "Full of flavor and always a crowd pleaser."
Alongside the sun-dried tomatoes, the recipe integrates basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice with some salt and pepper to make the delicious pesto. The prep couldn't be easier — all you have to do is throw the ingredients in a food processor, blend until smooth and thick, and it's good to go. The result is a sweet and tangy take on a classic pesto thanks to the full flavor of sun-dried tomatoes. The Tasting Table recipe pairs the pesto with only the pasta and some fresh basil and extra pine nuts to taste, but there are plenty of other pasta recipes that the sun-dried tomato pesto will work well with.
Pasta ideas for the sun-dried tomato pesto
First and foremost, the sun-dried tomato pesto can pair well with just about any pasta type you prefer. From there, it's all about picking out the most complementary toppings. Veggies that pair well with tomatoes include bell peppers, arugula, and onions — all of which are perfect additions to any pasta dish. Then, you can add in chicken for protein, as well as an herb or two. Tomatoes are complemented by most herbs, so feel free to integrate anything from oregano to rosemary to thyme and so on. Combine it all, and you've got yourself a delicious meal held together by the power of the pesto.
The sun-dried tomato pesto also makes for a great addition to homemade ravioli, such as Tasting Table's crab ravioli. Or, the pesto can bring dynamic flavor to a simple cheese ravioli — perhaps a ricotta or mozzarella ravioli. Really, you can take any pasta recipe that calls for marinara sauce and swap it out for the sun-dried tomato pesto for an instant change-up to a familiar recipe. It's guaranteed to not disappoint.