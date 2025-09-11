Adding This Alcohol To Your Martini Can Give It A Uniquely Fruity Twist

These days, any cocktail served in a traditional martini glass is called a martini. But are they really martinis? Purists will argue that a perfect martini consists only of vodka or gin and dry vermouth, garnished perhaps with a twist of lime or lemon, or an olive, and if you like it dirty, a bit of olive or pickle brine. There's a rumor that claims adding apricot brandy will enhance a standard martini recipe, but wouldn't that make the cocktail too sweet, changing the savory nature of the classic recipe? Tasting Table asked David Kravitz, Beverage Director at The Group Hospitality (the group behind Olio e Più, Boucherie, and Omakase) whether this addition would enhance a traditional martini.

"I wouldn't recommend adding apricot brandy to a martini recipe," he advises. "Martinis are meant to be clean and spirit forward." So yes, apricot brandy will give the cocktail a fruity twist, but it will no longer be a classic martini. However, if your goal is to simply make an apricot martini, Kravitz prefers using gin over vodka. "I would suggest using gin," he says. "It's always a more interesting spirit. Vodka is simply a neutral canvas; it doesn't add or subtract much to a cocktail besides alcohol. The gin's floral botanicals would pair well with the fruitiness of the apricot brandy."