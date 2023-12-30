The Baltimore Bang Is A Bolder Twist On The Whiskey Sour

The main ingredient in a whiskey sour is a pretty involved assembly (aka a pain in the neck for busy bartenders), but the high-brow drink has cemented its place in the timeless cocktail oeuvre for a reason. It combines frothy egg white, freshly squeezed lemon juice, bourbon or rye whiskey, sugar, water, plus orange wheels and maraschino cherries to garnish — delicious, but at this point, maybe a little predictable. If you're ready to elevate your whiskey sour, look no further than bourbon, a little apricot, and (apparently) the east coast.

The Baltimore Bang cocktail combines bourbon, apricot brandy, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. To assemble, the ingredients all get a wet shake and strained into an ice-filled old fashioned glass (bonus points if you make your own simple syrup). Garnish with a skewered Luxardo cherry and orange wheel. You could also serve this sophisticated bad boy in a chilled martini glass.

The Baltimore Bang is a mid to high-strength cocktail, clocking in at 21.95% ABV (talk about a bang!). For reference, an old fashioned totes a 32.9% ABV and a straight-up margarita rocks a comparable 22.92% ABV. Depending on your preference, you can swap the apricot brandy with cognac for a less sweet, even punchier profile. If you go this route, opt for a fruitier variety like Rémy Martin or Camus Intensely Aromatic VS.