The Culinary Faux Pas Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Committed With Eggs

Despite Bourdain and Obama's firm anti-position, it's worth noting that ketchup on eggs is a fairly common pairing. On the palate, ketchup's sweet acidity brings bright counterbalance to eggs' richness. It's a trip around the tongue, encompassing complementary, dimensional salt and fat components. One Reddit thread dedicated to the controversy offers myriad stances. Foodies suggest other preferred condiments, from salsa to hot sauce, or argue that ketchup is fine on egg sandwiches and scrambled eggs, but never eggs with a runny yolk. Another Reddit post about the topic includes such passionate testimonies as "Every time I see it, I recoil in horror," writing-off ketchup on eggs as "crossing a bridge into hell."

Even more than dining preferences, Bourdain and Obama's shared stance on the debate is evidence of a sentimental devotion to fatherhood: Ketchup on eggs is never acceptable, argue these two acclaimed leaders, unless their young daughters are doing it. Bourdain later wrote of their lunch in a retrospective article for CNN, reflecting, "Barack Obama was apparently interested in sitting down for a meal with me — and I intended to speak to him only as a father of a 9-year-old girl [...] And when I asked him if — given the very likely ugly and frightening contents of the daily intelligence briefings to which he is privy — if it was 'going to be okay' for my daughter as she grew up, he replied with confidence that on balance, it would."