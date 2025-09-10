Slimy Okra? Chef Priyanka Naik Says Your Cleaning Technique May Be To Blame

There's nothing more disappointing than the anticipation of satisfyingly crispy roasted okra, only to realize the texture is far from what you aspired for once you take a bite. Rather, it's a little soggy... slimy even. According to esteemed chef Priyanka Naik, this textural mishap could stem from the way you're cleaning your okra.

"Do you hate okra? I gotchu," Naik teased in the caption of her Instagram post. Her animated recommendation is simple: avoid washing the vegetable with water, and gently wipe with a moist towel instead. Minimizing that initial exposure to water is one of the most effective tips you need to know when cooking with okra; it's a strategy rooted in food science.

"I've never had slimy okra in our house," Naik promised in her Instagram post — and she might be onto something. Okra contains a soluble fiber that actually dissolves in water, formally referred to as mucilage. Without the correct cleaning approach, the fiber can quickly dissolve into goo, turning your plate of okra into a limp-looking affair. Naik's technique reduces the amount of water the okra is exposed to, and in turn, reduces the chances of the mucilage dissolving.