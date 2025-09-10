The Steps To Take Before Adding Herbs To Simple Syrup So They Stay Vibrant

Simple syrup is usually as easy as the name implies, but try to add herbs and you might think "difficult syrup" is a more accurate name. If you don't follow the right prep steps, herbs can impart an unappetizing color and taste over time. To find out how to make better syrups for mixed drinks, we consulted Kaitlyn Stewart, author of the cocktail book "Three Cheers" (available on October 7).

Stewart explains that hard or "woody" herbs like rosemary and thyme "don't need any special treatment because they have enough structure to hold up in high temperatures." You can put them right into the hot syrup as it boils. Meanwhile, soft or leafy types like basil and mint are notorious for oxidizing and discoloring. A common solution is to blanch them, but Stewart advises caution. "They don't require a long cook time or they'll end up turning brown and give off a bitter taste," she says. "Blanching may help with this, but a quick steep is all you need."

To keep soft herbs vibrant in color and taste, Stewart advises steeping them "at a lower temp once the sugar has dissolved." Once your syrup looks smooth, take it off the heat, let cool slightly, then add the herbs and let them steep. To further protect against off colors and flavors or even bacterial growth, Stewart recommends removing the herbs from your syrup before storing it. Now you're all set to give your paloma an upgrade with fresh herbs or craft the perfect refreshing mojito cocktail.