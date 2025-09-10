This Classic Chicago Bar Was Featured On The Bear, But It's So Much More
Chicago natives are likely already hip to this longstanding local pillar. For foodies outside of the Windy City, the first introduction to Ceres Cafe might have been while watching the hit FX series "The Bear." Episode six borrows the name "Ceres" — the setting for a crucial moment in the show's plot. At Ceres Cafe, explains a flashback storytelling Richie, he and Carmy's brother Mikey ran into Bill Murray, Ed Belfour, and Chris Chelios after-hours. His story (and the episode) begins with the line, "So we're at Ceres, right?"
In "The Bear," Richie praises the bar for its early opening hours ("[T]he place opened at like 6:30 in the morning so that when traders, when they lost their a** when the market opened, they could just, you know, they could walk over and just get f****n' hammered in this little f*****g bar.) Indeed, Ceres Cafe currently opens at 7:00 a.m. and remains open until 8:00 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Known for its strong drinks and unassuming location in the center of the Loop's financial district, Ceres offers surprisingly accessible digs. Come si dice "hidden in plain sight?" As Barstool Sports aptly puts it, "I Take Great Comfort Knowing Ceres Cafe Is Still Serving Chicago's Stiffest Drinks [...] Nobody is rushing you out. Everyone just kinda treats you like you're coming off the worst day of your life which makes sense when you consider the history of serving traders. I feel like that's baked into the experience of going."
Ceres Cafe offers strong drinks and an unpretentious vibe
Ceres Cafe has been serving the downtown Chicago community since 1967, located at 141 West Jackson Blvd, in the lobby of the Board of Trade building. Thirsty patrons can stop by for craft cocktails from spicy margaritas to pineapple gin daisies in the $13-$21 range. But, if the Yelp reviews are any indication, the craft drinks on Ceres' menu come with a heavy pour, so one or two is enough. Patrons can also keep it simple with the cafe's wide range of affordable drafts, bottles, and cans ($5-$9), or select from more than 10 different wines served by the glass or bottle. Feeling hungry? Elevated bar snacks range from fully-loaded nachos to butterfly shrimp. Or, for a more substantial meal, the cafe also serves a full breakfast menu (chilaquiles, steak and eggs, homemade muffins) and a lunch/dinner menu (soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers).
Even more than the food, what makes Ceres Cafe especially unique is its marriage of downtown glamor and a local watering hole "Cheers" atmosphere. The joint offers an unpretentious haven for industry professionals and seasoned barflies, with all the warm hospitality of a beloved dive bar elevated in upscale art deco decor. Furthering this industry-centric appeal is the fact that Ceres' happy hour arrives at an early 1:30-3:30 p.m., with punchy deals like $3 PBRs, $4 Blue Moons, and $6 drafts. Call it an invitation to post up for the afternoon.