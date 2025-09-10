This Classic Chicago Bar Was Featured On The Bear, But It's So Much More

Chicago natives are likely already hip to this longstanding local pillar. For foodies outside of the Windy City, the first introduction to Ceres Cafe might have been while watching the hit FX series "The Bear." Episode six borrows the name "Ceres" — the setting for a crucial moment in the show's plot. At Ceres Cafe, explains a flashback storytelling Richie, he and Carmy's brother Mikey ran into Bill Murray, Ed Belfour, and Chris Chelios after-hours. His story (and the episode) begins with the line, "So we're at Ceres, right?"

In "The Bear," Richie praises the bar for its early opening hours ("[T]he place opened at like 6:30 in the morning so that when traders, when they lost their a** when the market opened, they could just, you know, they could walk over and just get f****n' hammered in this little f*****g bar.) Indeed, Ceres Cafe currently opens at 7:00 a.m. and remains open until 8:00 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Known for its strong drinks and unassuming location in the center of the Loop's financial district, Ceres offers surprisingly accessible digs. Come si dice "hidden in plain sight?" As Barstool Sports aptly puts it, "I Take Great Comfort Knowing Ceres Cafe Is Still Serving Chicago's Stiffest Drinks [...] Nobody is rushing you out. Everyone just kinda treats you like you're coming off the worst day of your life which makes sense when you consider the history of serving traders. I feel like that's baked into the experience of going."