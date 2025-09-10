The 1970s Chain Restaurant Everyone Remembers For Its Mason Jars Has 5 Remaining Locations

You know that warm comfort from grandma-style cooking — where the biscuits are fluffy, the fried chicken's crisp and golden, and your sweet tea arrives in a Mason jar? That's the charm of a place called PoFolks, a Southern‑style chain of family restaurants founded in Anderson, South Carolina. The year was 1975, and the PoFolks clan expanded to about 170 locations in less than a decade, spreading the love with down-home country fare like chicken‑and‑dumplings, fried catfish, turnip greens, kuntry-fried steaks, and cornbread. The drinks were icy cold, always arriving in Mason jars.

Though many devoted fans dove into plates of Southern goodness during the restaurant's heyday, the chain has dwindled to just five locations, most cradled within the Florida Panhandle. The towns of Callaway and Lynn Haven in the Panama City area each still have a PoFolks, along with Niceville and Pensacola in Northwest Florida. St. Petersburg, located on the Central Gulf Coast near Tampa, also has one.

Calling the restaurant "PoFolks" wasn't just about branding; it tapped into a demographic of family-oriented people with limited disposable income, becoming a means of dining out without breaking the bank. However, the chain's popularity hinged on way more than that; It became a feel-good place to eat, with heart-and tummy-warming comfort foods craved by folks from all walks of life. After all, it's hard to resist a place that boomed a great-big "howdy!" as you crossed the threshold.