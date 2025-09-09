The Staggering Number Of Baguettes Sold In France Each Year

Is there anything more quintessentially French than the image of an effortlessly chic Parisian with a baguette peeking out of their tote bag or bicycle basket? The country just so happens to be home to some of the best bread in the world, and for such an edible treasure, it's one of the most commonly enjoyed fixtures of any meal or snack. But just how commonly enjoyed are we talking? Are the people of France genuinely consuming as many baguettes as we might dream we would if we lived there, or are our imaginations running away with us? It seems it really is amour for the French and baguettes. The country's 67 million-strong population reportedly consumes (on average) 320 baguettes per second, about half a baguette each day per gluten-tolerant person.

According to Google Arts & Culture, this translates to about 27 million baguettes leaving French boulangeries every single day to be slathered, spread, sandwiched, or ripped into hunks for an on-the-go indulgence, adding up to 10 billion baguettes per year. A whopping 98% of our French amis and amies consider baguettes a regular part of their eating routines. Sounds like a lot? These crusty facts and figures actually show a decrease throughout history. The Google outlet writes that a century ago, the average French person ate about two pounds of bread daily. That's dropped faster than a poorly rising bake to about 3.5 ounces per person per day.