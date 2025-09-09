The Staggering Number Of Baguettes Sold In France Each Year
Is there anything more quintessentially French than the image of an effortlessly chic Parisian with a baguette peeking out of their tote bag or bicycle basket? The country just so happens to be home to some of the best bread in the world, and for such an edible treasure, it's one of the most commonly enjoyed fixtures of any meal or snack. But just how commonly enjoyed are we talking? Are the people of France genuinely consuming as many baguettes as we might dream we would if we lived there, or are our imaginations running away with us? It seems it really is amour for the French and baguettes. The country's 67 million-strong population reportedly consumes (on average) 320 baguettes per second, about half a baguette each day per gluten-tolerant person.
According to Google Arts & Culture, this translates to about 27 million baguettes leaving French boulangeries every single day to be slathered, spread, sandwiched, or ripped into hunks for an on-the-go indulgence, adding up to 10 billion baguettes per year. A whopping 98% of our French amis and amies consider baguettes a regular part of their eating routines. Sounds like a lot? These crusty facts and figures actually show a decrease throughout history. The Google outlet writes that a century ago, the average French person ate about two pounds of bread daily. That's dropped faster than a poorly rising bake to about 3.5 ounces per person per day.
Baguettes are a French treasure, regulated by law
The reason for the decrease in baguette consumption numbers over the decades is presumably that bread was once one of a few widely available food staples; now, it's more of an affordable luxury item. The price has only risen about 23 cents in 20 or so years. Many feel frustration around any cost increases, however. You can still get a baguette for under a dollar at major chains, which puts pressure on beloved artisanal bakers in the country.
Whatever boulangerie it hails from, France's baguette earned a spot on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list in 2022, joining international staples like Belgian beer, Neapolitan pizza, Korean kimchi, and Malawian nsima porridge. Undoubtedly, for all the gastronomic wonders France bestows upon the world, from wine and cheese to pastries and escargot, baguettes are most iconic for their accessible, timeless appeal and position on every plate no matter the meal.
That's why French baguettes are actually regulated by the government. Baguettes must be made on-premise where they're sold — unless noted with a special sign — from water, salt, wheat flour, and yeast. This explains why bread tastes so much better in France. These regulations also ban preservatives, making baguettes harden in a day or so, another reason for the frequent French baguette-restocking habit. If you'd like your own baguette habit, find a local artisanal baker and know the five crucial things to look for in perfect baguettes, from crispy crust to freshly baked aroma.