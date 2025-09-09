This Now-Illegal Seafood Was Once Coveted By President Howard Taft

In an attempt to categorize and label history, American presidents are often subjected to various rankings. We look at their lives, interests, and accomplishments to try to find some superlative that we can ascribe to them. William Howard Taft was elected in 1908, and his administration sought to take on some of the great issues of the time, such as reducing tariffs and breaking up monopolies, though he was generally considered to be a poor politician. Unfortunately, he is also known as the heaviest U.S. President — weighing 340 pounds. While this is certainly not how the man would like to be remembered, it does draw interest to several of his favorite foods, such as terrapin soup.

Surely Taft would have preferred his legacy to be focused on his time in office rather than seemingly minor details like his extra-large bathtub, but we like what we like. Frankly, many of us are more interested in reading a list of all of the presidents' favorite foods than we are in a list of their major political accomplishments. While President Taft was well-known for his appreciation of steak (he started nearly every day with a 12-ounce portion), he was also a lover of turtle soup. So much so, in fact, that the president kept a chef on staff who knew how to make his preferred version, called "Taft Terrapin Soup," using a whole diamondback terrapin turtle as well as several pounds of veal.