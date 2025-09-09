The Only Place Guy Fieri Will Go To Buy Prime Rib

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Guy Fieri may be known for sampling other people's food on his wildly popular show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but he's a celebrity chef in his own right. He's certainly got enough know-how to be the creator and host of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions." In a recent Food Network YouTube video, Fieri shared his four favorite recipes, and the very first recipe is prime rib.

The bottom line when it comes to prime rib, according to Fieri, is "quality ingredients, [and] have a good butcher." The quality ingredient in question is, of course, a rib roast. And the best quality rib roast comes from a great butcher who has the skills and fridge capacity to dry age meat. As he begins to prepare the prime rib, Fieri tells watchers, "When it's time to make prime rib, I call out a couple weeks in advance and say, 'Get one going on the dry age for me.'" Dry aging does wonders to beef by concentrating the rich umami flavors and tenderizing meat to render the most buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

And prime rib is one of the best cuts of beef to dry age for restaurant-worthy steak at home because a rib roast has a high marble fat rate and a nice fat cap that protects the meat below from drying out. Dry aging takes anywhere from one to multiple months, so Fieri is right to contact his butcher far in advance to get a dry-aged rib roast.