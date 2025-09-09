The Only Place Guy Fieri Will Go To Buy Prime Rib
Guy Fieri may be known for sampling other people's food on his wildly popular show "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," but he's a celebrity chef in his own right. He's certainly got enough know-how to be the creator and host of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions." In a recent Food Network YouTube video, Fieri shared his four favorite recipes, and the very first recipe is prime rib.
The bottom line when it comes to prime rib, according to Fieri, is "quality ingredients, [and] have a good butcher." The quality ingredient in question is, of course, a rib roast. And the best quality rib roast comes from a great butcher who has the skills and fridge capacity to dry age meat. As he begins to prepare the prime rib, Fieri tells watchers, "When it's time to make prime rib, I call out a couple weeks in advance and say, 'Get one going on the dry age for me.'" Dry aging does wonders to beef by concentrating the rich umami flavors and tenderizing meat to render the most buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture.
And prime rib is one of the best cuts of beef to dry age for restaurant-worthy steak at home because a rib roast has a high marble fat rate and a nice fat cap that protects the meat below from drying out. Dry aging takes anywhere from one to multiple months, so Fieri is right to contact his butcher far in advance to get a dry-aged rib roast.
More rib roast tips from Fieri and our recipes
In addition to quality ingredients and a good butcher, Fieri provides some more important prep tips for a tasty prime rib. Trim the fat immediately so it can take on the spice rub. Fieri recommends investing in a really good spice grinder to get the most well-distributed, evenly fine spice rub. There are some highly rated electric grinders is under $20 that can get the job done. He applies the spice rub generously over every surface of the dry-aged roast, telling viewers, "If you can get that dry seasoning on there and give it as much time as possible, that's where it becomes super critical."
Our slow-roasted prime rib recipe lets the roast sit in the refrigerator overnight after seasoning. The longer the roast sits in its seasonings, the more time it has to absorb them. Another crucial tool you need for the perfect prime rib is a meat thermometer. Whether you're roasting the prime rib in the oven or using an instant pot prime rib recipe, taking its internal temperature will reveal its doneness with accuracy.
For a medium-rare prime rib, the internal temperature should read between 125 and 130 degrees Fahrenheit. After you've spent so much time developing the prime rib's flavor through dry aging and a stint in the fridge after seasoning, you'll need to extend your patience post-cook. A good 15 or 20-minute rest will let all those flavorful juices redistribute throughout the roast.