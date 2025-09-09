How To Add A Fun Crunch To Cake Pops Using A Simple Pantry Staple

The best bakers know cake pops are a great way to make use of leftover cake. But a lesser-known trick of the trade involves adding crunch and intrigue to your cake pop recipe using a staple you probably already have: cereal. Extruded breakfast cereals add textural depth to the crisp chocolate exterior of a cake pop, while also perfectly complementing the velvety soft interior made of cake crumbs and frosting. While sprinkles can be a bit one-dimensional, crushed cereal adds visual appeal, satisfying crunch, and taste all at once.

To add the best breakfast cereals to cake pops, simply dip them in melted chocolate before dunking each pop individually into a bowl of cereal bits — or opt to sprinkle the cereal pieces on directly. If you're working with larger cereal squares, loops, or puffs, crush them up first so the pieces fit comfortably atop each pop. You can do this by lightly pounding the cereal in a sealed bag with a rolling pin. Alternatively, for a finer coating for your pops — similar to the consistency of graham cracker crumbs — you can grind up cereal in a food processor or blender. If you're topping the treat with smaller cereal pieces like Fruity Pebbles, though, you can simply add them to cake pops as is. Just make sure to work quickly and apply the toppings soon after dipping the pops in chocolate, so the cereal adheres before the chocolate hardens.