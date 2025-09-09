Giada De Laurentiis Reimagines Shrimp Scampi With An Easier Baking Dish Method

De Laurentiis simplifies it all by nixing the frying pan altogether, instead roasting the tomatoes in a baking dish and then adding the garlic, red pepper flakes, wine, and shrimp right to the dish once the tomatoes are blistered. She then returns the pan to the oven until the shrimp is cooked, and tosses the spaghetti, lemon, and parsley right in to finish the dish.

"The oven does all the work. You don't have to stand over the stove stressing about overcooking shrimp. Just roast everything together, and the shrimp basically becomes its own sauce," De Laurentiis says in a video (via Facebook) showcasing the recipe. She uses canned tomatoes, but fresh roasted cherry tomatoes also have a lovely, deep flavor.

A true Roman, she also axes the butter and just uses olive oil, but others have broiled shrimp with butter to make scampi. Some people like to add a little Dijon mustard to roasted shrimp scampi for an extra kick, or shallots for more flavor. Breadcrumbs are always an option, too. But the best thing to do is follow De Laurentiis' guidance and keep it simple – she knows her pasta after all.