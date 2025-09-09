How To Order A Snickerdoodle Latte From Starbucks' Secret Menu
Starbucks' isn't the most ubiquitous coffee chain in the world for nothing. More than your average coffee shop or espresso bar, Starbucks' long list of popular drinks are complex concoctions that often taste like dessert. The Snickerdoodle Latte fits this bill, making it one of our favorite Starbucks secret menu items.
While there are variations on the Snickerdoodle latte order out there, we will defer to a TikTok video from a Starbucks employee that shows exactly how many pumps of each syrup, milk, and toppings he uses to make it. According to the employee, a grande Snickerdoodle latte features six pumps of vanilla syrup, two pumps of white mocha syrup, three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, three shots of blonde espresso, two-percent milk, whipped cream, and a hearty sprinkling of cinnamon dolce topping.
This recipe starts by customizing a venti blonde vanilla latte with two pumps of white mocha, two or three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and a whipped cream topping with cinnamon dolce topping. The white mocha and vanilla flavors provide a powerfully aromatic and sweet base to counter the intensity of the espresso shots, while the sugary spice of the dolce syrup and powder perfectly imitates the cinnamon sugar topping found on a traditional snickerdoodle cookie.
Different versions of the Snickerdoodle latte
While a vanilla blonde latte customization is an agreed-upon method of ordering an iced snickerdoodle latte, another Starbucks employee on TikTok relates a different order altogether. In the video, he tells future customers to customize a grande white chocolate mocha latte with two pumps of white mocha, two pumps of cinnamon dolce, whipped cream, and cinnamon powder on top. Other versions likewise have you start by customizing an iced white mocha latte instead of a vanilla blonde latte. Still other versions start with a cinnamon dolce latte foundation and supplement it with an equal amount of white mocha syrup pumps, followed by half and half for extra richness. You can also stick to milk and add the whipped cream and cinnamon dolce powder.
White mocha and cinnamon dolce seem to be a popular pairing in most of these orders. But, if you're looking for a non-coffee version, you can make a Snickerdoodle hot chocolate instead. We break down an order of Snickerdoodle hot chocolate as a white hot chocolate with two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, a whipped cream topping, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar. If you're looking for a low calorie, coffee-forward Snickerdoodle drink, you can add two pumps of sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup, one pump of white mocha syrup, and a dash of cream to a grande cold brew.