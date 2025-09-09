How To Order A Snickerdoodle Latte From Starbucks' Secret Menu

Starbucks' isn't the most ubiquitous coffee chain in the world for nothing. More than your average coffee shop or espresso bar, Starbucks' long list of popular drinks are complex concoctions that often taste like dessert. The Snickerdoodle Latte fits this bill, making it one of our favorite Starbucks secret menu items.

While there are variations on the Snickerdoodle latte order out there, we will defer to a TikTok video from a Starbucks employee that shows exactly how many pumps of each syrup, milk, and toppings he uses to make it. According to the employee, a grande Snickerdoodle latte features six pumps of vanilla syrup, two pumps of white mocha syrup, three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, three shots of blonde espresso, two-percent milk, whipped cream, and a hearty sprinkling of cinnamon dolce topping.

This recipe starts by customizing a venti blonde vanilla latte with two pumps of white mocha, two or three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and a whipped cream topping with cinnamon dolce topping. The white mocha and vanilla flavors provide a powerfully aromatic and sweet base to counter the intensity of the espresso shots, while the sugary spice of the dolce syrup and powder perfectly imitates the cinnamon sugar topping found on a traditional snickerdoodle cookie.