Ina Garten's Broccoli Method Turns A Simple Veggie Into A Showstopper

The days of mushy, limp, overcooked broccoli are long over — or at least, they should be. With so many excellent ways to prepare this fibrous vegetable, there's really no reason to dread eating the power-packed cruciferous plant. One of the best examples is Ina Garten's scrumptious Parmesan-Roasted Broccoli. This roasted recipe elevates the simple veggie into a showstopper that will have you and your guests reaching for a second helping of these flavorful, parm-tastic florets.

Although grated parmesan cheese is the star of the Barefoot Contessa's popular recipe, it's really the flavorful technique of roasting and the handful of supporting players that set this dish apart. Culinary co-stars like garlic, citrus, fresh basil leaves, and toasted pine nuts play nicely off one another and highlight the earthy and caramelized quality of the broccoli.

Trimming the broccoli down to bite-sized florets, Garten leaves on some of the stalk, before drizzling everything with "good" olive oil and a sprinkling of kosher salt and black pepper. Finally, she tops them with thinly-sliced garlic, and roasts the broccoli in the oven for about 25 minutes until somewhat tender and browned. Once out of the oven, she tosses them in more olive oil, lemon juice, basil, pine nuts, and last, but not least, grated parmesan.