The Extra Step Ina Garten Swears By For Perfectly Cooked, Vibrant Corn On The Cob
As the leaves start to fall and the mild scent of pumpkin begins wafting in the air, there's one thing you need to make sure you're doing: Enjoying as much corn on the cob as possible before it goes out of season. The summertime favorite is at its peak from May through September, so that's the time to really take advantage. And if you're looking for tips on how to cook the most perfect, vibrant piece, look no further than Ina Garten.
The beloved author and TV star shared one of her tricks for cooking corn on the cob in "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." All it involves is immersing the corn in ice water after boiling, which stops the cooking process and allows the color of the kernels to set. The process, commonly used for green vegetables, is known as blanching.
"Putting it in ice water stops the cooking, but what else it does is it keeps the bright yellow color," Garten says in a video from her show "Barefoot Contessa," which was shared by Food Network. This happens because the blanching process deactivates the enzymes in the corn, which would otherwise cause discoloration, and it breaks the cell walls within the vegetable, allowing even more color to be released.
The best way to blanch corn
The absolute best way to cook corn on the cob is up for debate, but many people like to boil it or fire up the grill. The stove top is probably the easiest method. Garten boils her corn in salted water for about three minutes, but it might need closer to five minutes depending on the size of the piece. It takes about the same amount of time on the grill.
While the corn is cooking, prepare your ice bath by adding cold water and ice cubes to a large bowl. Drain the corn when it's ready and then transfer it straight into the ice bath, leaving it for just a moment or two. If you're using it for something like a salsa or corn salad recipe, wait until the corn is completely cool before removing. If you're eating it right away, you might want to take it out sooner.
The blanching process is especially useful for any corn you plan on freezing, as it will help the corn retain its texture. It will also help preserve the nutrients in the corn, which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin A. It may seem like an unnecessary extra step, but it takes just a few minutes and really makes a difference.