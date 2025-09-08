The Extra Step Ina Garten Swears By For Perfectly Cooked, Vibrant Corn On The Cob

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the leaves start to fall and the mild scent of pumpkin begins wafting in the air, there's one thing you need to make sure you're doing: Enjoying as much corn on the cob as possible before it goes out of season. The summertime favorite is at its peak from May through September, so that's the time to really take advantage. And if you're looking for tips on how to cook the most perfect, vibrant piece, look no further than Ina Garten.

The beloved author and TV star shared one of her tricks for cooking corn on the cob in "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." All it involves is immersing the corn in ice water after boiling, which stops the cooking process and allows the color of the kernels to set. The process, commonly used for green vegetables, is known as blanching.

"Putting it in ice water stops the cooking, but what else it does is it keeps the bright yellow color," Garten says in a video from her show "Barefoot Contessa," which was shared by Food Network. This happens because the blanching process deactivates the enzymes in the corn, which would otherwise cause discoloration, and it breaks the cell walls within the vegetable, allowing even more color to be released.