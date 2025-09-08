Kroger's Coupon Solution For Shoppers Who Can't Stand The App
Readers of a certain age will recall a time when newspapers as thick as phone books would arrive with a thud in subscribers' doorways every Sunday, chock full of weekly ads and coupon inserts for everything from breakfast cereal to fabric softener. As news consumption shifted from print to digital, so did those shopping deals. Kroger, one of the country's largest grocery chains, followed suit by launching digital coupons in the late-aughts. Those clickable savings are now accessible via an app and the company's website, which are linked to rewards cards. However, the process hasn't been embraced by all shoppers, particularly anyone who lacks reliable access to the internet or a smartphone, along with the capability to navigate those communication technologies. After years of complaints, the retailer finally listened and responded by rolling out a supersized coupon in print form at all of its stores.
Taking advantage of those discounts is as easy as remembering to snag the new "Weekly Digital Deals" flyer, which features pictures of the sale products along with prices. It should be available in racks at entrances and the customer service kiosk (though if you've ever had to wait in line behind half a dozen people sending money orders or returning goods, you'll want to grab yours near the doors). Once you've reached checkout, have the clerk scan the flyer's barcode to receive savings for all eligible items.
Supermarket sweep
The change is a welcome one for consumers who miss Kroger's plethora of paper coupons and the weekly mailed circular, the latter of which was phased out in May of 2023. Whether you end up using the just-introduced flyer or stick with digital deals, just remember that it's always best to plan ahead. Online users should carve out at least 15 minutes to scroll through coupons before going to the store, while those who rely on the in-store sheet can take a moment to scan deals in a low-traffic area prior to hitting the aisles. Consider either a shopping list assist.
You'd likely welcome any additional savings following the Bureau of Labor Statistics report that the consumer price index ticked up 0.3% in June 2025, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 2.7% (above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%). Happily, Kroger has several other avenues to explore. The company occasionally distributes paper coupons via mailed pamphlets highlighting Private Selection products, its stellar private label of the same name that's become a customer favorite. Make sure the address associated with your rewards account is correct. Frequent shoppers may also benefit by enrolling in Kroger Boost, a paid version of the Kroger Plus loyalty program, which comes with perks like free delivery, exclusive price cuts, and even freebies. Beyond enrolling in Boost, here is our list of 13 additional tips for saving money at Kroger, from 10 for $10 discounts to fuel points.