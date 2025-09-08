Kroger's Coupon Solution For Shoppers Who Can't Stand The App

Readers of a certain age will recall a time when newspapers as thick as phone books would arrive with a thud in subscribers' doorways every Sunday, chock full of weekly ads and coupon inserts for everything from breakfast cereal to fabric softener. As news consumption shifted from print to digital, so did those shopping deals. Kroger, one of the country's largest grocery chains, followed suit by launching digital coupons in the late-aughts. Those clickable savings are now accessible via an app and the company's website, which are linked to rewards cards. However, the process hasn't been embraced by all shoppers, particularly anyone who lacks reliable access to the internet or a smartphone, along with the capability to navigate those communication technologies. After years of complaints, the retailer finally listened and responded by rolling out a supersized coupon in print form at all of its stores.

Taking advantage of those discounts is as easy as remembering to snag the new "Weekly Digital Deals" flyer, which features pictures of the sale products along with prices. It should be available in racks at entrances and the customer service kiosk (though if you've ever had to wait in line behind half a dozen people sending money orders or returning goods, you'll want to grab yours near the doors). Once you've reached checkout, have the clerk scan the flyer's barcode to receive savings for all eligible items.