The Oil That Contains The Most Amount Of Omega-3s Isn't Fish Oil

It's easy to assume that fish oil automatically reigns supreme when it comes to omega-3 fatty acids. But there's a plant-based contender that often flies under the radar and its concentrated form makes it exceptionally rich in these essential fats. Enter flax oil — better known as flaxseed oil — the powerhouse that overtakes fish oil when it comes to sheer omega-3 content per serving. Just one tablespoon of flaxseed oil delivers 8.5 grams of an omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), making it one of the richest plant-based sources available.

Flaxseeds are among the top foods high in omega-3s that aren't fish, which makes the oil a far more concentrated option. The reason flaxseed oil eclipses fish oil and fish with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids lies in its composition. Flaxseed oil contains roughly 55 % ALA and is six times richer in omega-3 linseed oil than most fish oils. Fish oils are sources of other types of omega-3s, such as EPA and DHA. Due to the high ALA content of flaxseed oil, a single tablespoon can outperform fish oil in terms of raw omega-3 quantity.

However, given that ALA is plant-based, the human body must enzymatically convert this type of acid into EPA and DHA. In this process, it is estimated that the body only retains about 10 to 15% of ALA. By contrast, fish oil provides more bioavailable sources of omega-3s, allowing you to reap the benefits more efficiently than ALA. That said, there are still many benefits to flaxseed oil that make it a viable source of healthy fat in your diet.