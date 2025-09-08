To Peel Or To Scoop Your Avocado? Here's The Answer To This Creamy Conundrum

Using avocados adds a fresh zing to dishes while also tacking on myriad well-researched health benefits. But slicing those jumbo pulpy green fruits can be a bit of a hassle. There are two common ways to approach the produce — peeling or scooping — but one easily ranks supreme. The favored method is to slash the avocado in half, take out the pit, and then cube the green smooth flesh before using a spoon to scoop it out. While the soft blocks may not all be the same size, this hack leads to less kitchen clean-up and a shorter amount of time with the cutting board.

The second strategy is nowhere near as quick as the first and can get messy, as peeling a ripe avocado is a slimy business. Then you still have to carefully slice and dice the creamy sections on the chopping block, which can be very slithery.

The scariest part of avocado prep is getting the pit out. And while many folk attack the half of the fruit with the spherical brown seed in with a sharp knife, this is actually pretty dangerous. The safest way to remove the pit is to use a spoon.