Keep That Leftover Pickle Juice: Reuse It To Make More Pickles In A Few Simple Steps
Don't throw out your leftover dill pickle juice just yet. There's a nifty hack that will put it to good use. With your surplus cucumber brine, you can actually make a new batch of pickles once the original jar has been emptied. The juice can be reused two to three times before dumping to make delicious pickled veggies. But don't add the cucumbers straight into the mixture. First, you need to add at least 1 teaspoon of salt to the cukes and let them sit in it for an hour.
Once the cucumbers have rested, pour the brine into a separate container and add the cucumbers back to your pickle jar. Before pouring the old brine on top of the cucumbers, first boil it in a pot until it simmers. Then, drop it into the jar with the new cucumbers. Keep the jar closed tightly and let it hibernate in the fridge for at least 24 hours before eating. You can also replace the cukes with other vegetables such as carrots, onions, or green beans.
Other uses for leftover pickle juice
The salty, vinegar-forward pickle brine is perfect for other recipes as it can give a tangy, unique, and flavorful taste to every bite. Leftover pickle juice can be used to jazz up baked chicken and even steak by marinating these meat and poultry dishes in the brine overnight before popping them on the stove or in the oven. Pickle juice is considered a great marinade as it contains similar products as a traditional mixture like salt, sugar, vinegar, and spices.
The juice can also be a mouthwatering flavor that can be utilized when whipping up sauces. Add pickle juice to creamy yogurt tzatziki, which already uses dill and other herbs. The dip is often eaten with dishes from Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine such as kebab and gyros. Drop a few teaspoons of pickle juice into salad dressings for an extra kick, as the sharp and acidic flavor pairs well with vinaigrettes that use olive oil.