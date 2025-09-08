Break Out The Casserole Pan For An Easy Sushi Dish Worthy Of Dinnertime

Making pan sushi is rather hassle-free, but there's still a process to get the dish on the table. First, line the casserole dish with cling wrap. Next, prepare the sushi rice and firmly press it into the pan to create a stable bottom layer. Depending on the rest of the ingredients used, you might want to mix your protein, vegetables, and sauces together and press it into a single layer, or build individual layers with each ingredient. Then, wrap it tightly and chill for easier slicing.

You can keep things traditional and serve pan sushi cold, but you can also make a warm sushi bake by cooking it in the oven (without cling wrap) – our salmon sushi bake recipe takes just under an hour to make. Either way, we suggest finishing your sushi off with a sprinkle of furikake, sesame seeds, or even a drizzle of yum yum sauce, Kewpie mayo, or sriracha.

Not sure what to add into pan sushi? Take inspiration from your favorite rolls and use the same ingredients for the pan version of the dish. To mimic a California roll, layer in diced avocado, imitation crab, and sliced cucumber and garnish with sesame seeds. For a Philadelphia roll, you'll want to layer cream cheese, cucumber, and smoked salmon on top of the rice. With the help of a casserole dish, you'll enjoy sushi in a jiffy.