Break Out The Casserole Pan For An Easy Sushi Dish Worthy Of Dinnertime
Making sushi like a California roll or spicy crab roll is sort of an intricate process — even sushi chefs make it look easy when dining at your go-to restaurant. That doesn't mean you have to give up on making sushi right at home, however, as there's a common piece of kitchenware that makes preparing sushi from scratch rather effortless. All you need is a casserole dish to make a batch of "pan sushi."
Pan sushi, much like a sushi bake, takes advantage of a casserole dish (or baking pan) to easily combine the recipe's typical ingredients such as rice, fish, vegetables and other additions in a way that's easier to put together. There's no need to dip your hands in a vinegar-water mixture or struggle with rolling everything together tight enough. Instead, with a casserole pan, you can layer the ingredients directly into one dish. Then, simply cut the giant sushi block into bite-sized pieces or larger handheld portions. You can even serve the pan sushi on seaweed sheets to highlight the flavors of the rolls even further. It's that easy — and absolutely no rolling is necessary!
How to craft the best pan sushi
Making pan sushi is rather hassle-free, but there's still a process to get the dish on the table. First, line the casserole dish with cling wrap. Next, prepare the sushi rice and firmly press it into the pan to create a stable bottom layer. Depending on the rest of the ingredients used, you might want to mix your protein, vegetables, and sauces together and press it into a single layer, or build individual layers with each ingredient. Then, wrap it tightly and chill for easier slicing.
You can keep things traditional and serve pan sushi cold, but you can also make a warm sushi bake by cooking it in the oven (without cling wrap) – our salmon sushi bake recipe takes just under an hour to make. Either way, we suggest finishing your sushi off with a sprinkle of furikake, sesame seeds, or even a drizzle of yum yum sauce, Kewpie mayo, or sriracha.
Not sure what to add into pan sushi? Take inspiration from your favorite rolls and use the same ingredients for the pan version of the dish. To mimic a California roll, layer in diced avocado, imitation crab, and sliced cucumber and garnish with sesame seeds. For a Philadelphia roll, you'll want to layer cream cheese, cucumber, and smoked salmon on top of the rice. With the help of a casserole dish, you'll enjoy sushi in a jiffy.