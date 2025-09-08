When It Comes To Roasting Tomatoes, The Smaller The Better

Once you decide on a small tomato variety, there are some other tips for roasting them correctly. While they are fine to prepare whole, you can cut them in half or quarters to speed up the roasting process. Always coat the tomatoes in oil (olive or whichever oil you prefer) to allow the tomatoes to effectively caramelize on the outside. To bring out their natural flavors, tossing them in salt and pepper can be wise, as well. It also certainly won't hurt to add garlic cloves, fresh herbs like thyme, or spices like crushed red pepper to give other layers of flavor.

After prepping the tomatoes, roast them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes. The tomatoes should appear darker and slightly shrivelled on the outside, and soft to the touch once they're ready to pull out. Just be careful not to roast them too long, or they might burst or burn.

There are many ways to use roasted tomatoes, if you need some inspiration. You could toss them in a pasta dish, such as our oven-roasted tomato bucatini recipe for an easy and delicious meal. These tiny roasted tomatoes will also give a flavor burst to your next crostini, especially when paired with whipped ricotta, basil oil, balsamic vinegar, or fresh mozzarella. Other options include using the roasted tomatoes in salads, on top of avocado toast, or blending them into soup.