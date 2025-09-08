The 1960s Chicken Tariff You May Have Forgotten About

When you hear the words "chicken war," you may laugh, thinking of a couple of chickens fighting for a rooster's attention. But the chicken war was actually a serious trade conflict between the United States and the European Economic Community (EEC) in the early 1960s. The murmurs of conflict began when the U.S. dramatically increased its chicken exports to Western Europe in the late 1950s. American poultry farmers, benefitting from industrial-scale farming and low production costs, found eager markets in countries like West Germany and France.

But European farmers couldn't compete with the cheaper American chicken flooding their markets, and domestic producers began lobbying for their government's protection. In 1962, the EEC (led by France and Germany) responded by imposing significant tariffs on imported poultry from the United States. The stated reason was to protect European farmers from unfair competition. Even today, the European Union protects its food heritage. This was the trigger to the "chicken war," with the move being widely seen in Washington as a protectionist measure that violated the spirit of free trade agreements.

At the time, the U.S. was exporting over $26 million worth of chicken to West Germany alone — a substantial economic blow when the tariffs took effect. The United States responded swiftly, with the Kennedy administration initiating consultations and protests, arguing discrimination, but to no effect. So, by 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson started looking for ways to apply pressure on the EEC without escalating the dispute into a full-blown trade war. The result was a carefully targeted set of tariffs on specific European exports to the U.S. that came into effect in 1964.